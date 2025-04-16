Apr 16, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Taste of Goa: Must-try 7 dishes you simply can’t resist
Goan food offers strong, memorable flavours through a complex fusion of Portuguese influence, spices, and coastal flavours. These are 7 delicious Goan dishes.
Made with vinegar and Goan spices, this tangy, spicy prawn pickle curry explodes with fiery flavour.
Prawn Balchao
This curry, which is rich in coconut and roasted spices, has many layers of flavour that are both fragrant and incredibly satisfying.
Chicken Xacuti
This warm, traditional coastal dish is made with fresh fish, coconut milk, and tart tamarind.
Goan Fish Curry
A slow-cooked pork dish with Portuguese influences that is flavoured with vinegar, spices, and liver.
Sorpotel
Sweet, rich, and completely irresistible, this traditional layered Goan dessert is made with coconut milk, eggs, and ghee.
Bebinca
Rice and aromatics are cooked with smoky, spicy Goan sausages to create a hearty yet flavourful one-pot meal.
Goan Sausage Pulao
Serve fresh fish with lime and onion for the ideal crunch after it has been coated in spiced semolina and shallow-fried until crisp.
Rava Fried Fish
