Tara Sutaria stuns in 'revenge dress' days after Aadar Jain's 'time-pass' comment created buzz 

Mar 6, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
Days after her ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain's viral 'time-pass' comment at his wedding, actress Tara Sutaria made a bold appearance in her 'revenge dress'.
The 'Apurva' actress donned a striking one-shoulder black dress, with soft frills on the sides.
Tara Sutaria's outfit reminds us somewhat of Princess Diana's 'revenge dress'. Worn in 1994, the dress became a symbol of strength and confidence after Prince Charles's confession to infidelity.
Tara Sutaria's bold appearance follows her ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain's 'time-pass' comment at his wedding with Alekha Advani.
In his wedding speech, Aadar Jain admitted to having done a "time-pass" in relationships for the past four years.
Soon after his comments got viral, netizens came out in support of Tara, criticising the 'Hello Charlie' actor.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.