Taj Mahal to Great Wall: What makes the 7 wonders truly iconic

May 3, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Taj Mahal, India – A symbol of eternal love, this white marble mausoleum was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Great Wall of China, China – A massive wall stretching over 13,000 miles, built to protect ancient China from invasions and raids.
Christ the Redeemer, Brazil – A giant statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro that stands tall as a symbol of peace and Christianity.
Chichen Itza, Mexico – A stunning Mayan city with the famous El Castillo pyramid, known for its architectural and astronomical brilliance.
Machu Picchu, Peru – A mysterious Incan city nestled in the Andes Mountains, admired for its breathtaking views and historical significance.
Petra, Jordan – An ancient rock-cut city known for its rose-red stone structures, once a bustling center of trade and culture.
Colosseum, Italy – A grand Roman amphitheatre in Rome where ancient gladiators once fought, now a powerful reminder of Roman engineering and history.
