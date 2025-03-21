Surprising cats: 8 breeds that love water

Mar 21, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Cat and water is like a love and hate relationship but here are eight cat breeds that actually love water.
Because of their lack of hair, the Sphynx needs to be bathed regularly from an early age on and as a result, often likes being in the water.
One of the largest domestic cat breeds and an excellent mouser, Maine Coons are docile, obedient and very attracted to water.
With a long history as swimmers, Turkish Vans adapted to their climate in the Lake Van region of Turkey by growing a thick, full coat in the winter and shedding its hair in the summer to swim and fish.
Curious breeds, like the intelligent and personable British Shorthair, tend to be fascinated by anything that moves, like water running from a faucet.
Their active, playful nature and courageous attitude often attract them to water and, they are excellent natural swimmers.
An outgoing, social cat that loves human companionship, Siamese cats want to know what’s going on at all times. They will be near their owners at the kitchen sink playing in bowls of water.
The mellow personality of the Burmese allows them to do well with water and a bath. Combined with early exposure, a breed’s adaptability will help determine whether or not it likes water.
The exotic-looking Bengal cat is highly active, intelligent, and good at learning tricks. Many Bengal pet parents note how much their pets love their pool, fountain, or pond.