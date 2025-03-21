Mar 21, 2025, 05:06 PM IST

Steve Jobs' Favourite Books: 7 reads that inspired this genius

Muskaan Gupta

The founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, found inspiration in a wide variety of books that influenced his leadership, creativity, and way of thinking. These 7 books are essential reading that had an impact on Steve Jobs' success.

Jobs was greatly impacted by this spiritual classic, which shaped his creativity, intuition, and mindfulness.

"Autobiography of a Yogi" – Paramahansa Yogananda

Jobs learnt about disruptive innovation and the value of accepting change in business and technology from this book.

"The Innovator’s Dilemma" – Clayton Christensen

Jobs' admiration for Zen philosophy enabled him to concentrate on design innovation, clarity, and simplicity in Apple products.

"Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind" – Shunryu Suzuki

An important book on business strategy that helped Jobs comprehend market dynamics and successfully scale Apple's product line.

"Inside the Tornado" – Geoffrey Moore

Exposed Jobs to mindfulness, self-discovery, and spiritual awareness, all of which influenced his visionary leadership.

"Be Here Now" – Ram Dass

Jobs valued the themes of obsession, tenacity, and the quest for greatness in this literary masterpiece.

"Moby-Dick" – Herman Melville

This classic shaped Jobs' view of ambition and control and taught him a valuable lesson about leadership, power, and failure.

"King Lear" – William Shakespeare

Image source: Google Images

