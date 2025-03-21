Steve Jobs' Favourite Books: 7 reads that inspired this genius
Muskaan Gupta
The founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, found inspiration in a wide variety of books that influenced his leadership, creativity, and way of thinking. These 7 books are essential reading that had an impact on Steve Jobs' success.
Jobs was greatly impacted by this spiritual classic, which shaped his creativity, intuition, and mindfulness.
"Autobiography of a Yogi" – Paramahansa Yogananda
Jobs learnt about disruptive innovation and the value of accepting change in business and technology from this book.
"The Innovator’s Dilemma" – Clayton Christensen
Jobs' admiration for Zen philosophy enabled him to concentrate on design innovation, clarity, and simplicity in Apple products.
"Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind" – Shunryu Suzuki
An important book on business strategy that helped Jobs comprehend market dynamics and successfully scale Apple's product line.
"Inside the Tornado" – Geoffrey Moore
Exposed Jobs to mindfulness, self-discovery, and spiritual awareness, all of which influenced his visionary leadership.
"Be Here Now" – Ram Dass
Jobs valued the themes of obsession, tenacity, and the quest for greatness in this literary masterpiece.
"Moby-Dick" – Herman Melville
This classic shaped Jobs' view of ambition and control and taught him a valuable lesson about leadership, power, and failure.