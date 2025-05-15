May 15, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

8 yoga asanas to improve stamina and prevent injuries

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight yoga poses for runners that can help them improve their stamina and also to avoid the injuries.

This pose stretches the entire backline of the body, including hamstrings, calves, and lower back. It also builds upper body strength and stability.

Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

A great hip opener, the low lunge stretches the psoas muscle, hip flexors, and quadriceps. This can be particularly beneficial for runners who tend to have tight hip flexors.

Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana)

This pose improves flexibility in the legs and hips, while also stretching hamstrings and calves. It can also help strengthen the core and improve balance.

Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

Strengthens the core, arms, and shoulders, crucial for running form and injury prevention.

Plank Pose (Phalakasana)

A gentle stretch for the hips, this pose helps release tension and improve mobility in the hip joint.

Reclining Pigeon Pose (Supta Kapotasana)

This pose lengthens the hamstrings and spine, and can be a passive stretch for recovery.

Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

Engages the glutes and hamstrings while stretching the hip flexors. This pose helps to improve posture and stability.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

A restorative pose that relieves tension in the legs, feet, and back, and lengthens the hamstrings.

Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)

