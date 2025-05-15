May 15, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
Here is a list of eight yoga poses for runners that can help them improve their stamina and also to avoid the injuries.
This pose stretches the entire backline of the body, including hamstrings, calves, and lower back. It also builds upper body strength and stability.
A great hip opener, the low lunge stretches the psoas muscle, hip flexors, and quadriceps. This can be particularly beneficial for runners who tend to have tight hip flexors.
This pose improves flexibility in the legs and hips, while also stretching hamstrings and calves. It can also help strengthen the core and improve balance.
Strengthens the core, arms, and shoulders, crucial for running form and injury prevention.
A gentle stretch for the hips, this pose helps release tension and improve mobility in the hip joint.
This pose lengthens the hamstrings and spine, and can be a passive stretch for recovery.
Engages the glutes and hamstrings while stretching the hip flexors. This pose helps to improve posture and stability.
A restorative pose that relieves tension in the legs, feet, and back, and lengthens the hamstrings.