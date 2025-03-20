Mar 20, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Stay energised this Ramadan: Best Suhoor and Iftar foods for sustained power

Monica Singh

Here are some list of foods that you can eat for Suhoor and Iftar that will keep you energised.

During Ramadan fasting, both suhoor or sehri and iftar meals should include a balance of complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, healthy fats and fiber. This ensures sustained energy, prevents blood sugar spikes and supports overall health.

Dehydration becomes a major concern during fasting. Prioritise  water intake between suhoor and iftar. Including hydrating foods in meals.

Hydration is Important

It becomes important to control your diet and avoid overeating, especially after iftar as it can lead to digestion discomfort and bloating.

Avoid Overeating

Here are some foods that you can eat in Suhoor or Sehri meals

Suhoor meals 

Choose whole grains like oats, brown rice, and whole-wheat bread for sustained energy. 

Complex Carbohydrates

Include eggs, yoghurt, lean meats (chicken, fish), lentils, and chickpeas to maintain muscle strength and reduce hunger. 

Lean Proteins

Here are some foods you can eat during your iftar meals.

Iftar Meals (Breaking Fast)

Dates provide natural sugars for quick energy, while water rehydrates the body. 

Start with Dates and Water

Lentil soup, chicken broth, or vegetable soup help in gentle digestion and hydration. 

Soups and Broths

Grilled chicken or fish, lentils, and chickpeas aid in muscle recovery. 

