Do you know that there is a state in India that has 2 IITs. If not than here is the answer for the same.
India is home to some of the best engineering institutes, known as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). These institutes provide top-quality education, research opportunities and excellent career prospects.
IITs are India’s top engineering institutes, known for producing excellent engineers, researchers and entrepreneurs. There are 23 IITs across the country, each offering high-quality education, advanced research facilities and great job opportunities for students.
Out of all IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal is the oldest one in the country. It was established in 1951.
Admission to IITs is based on tough entrance exam JEE Mains and JEE Advanced.
The institution offers admission in various degrees like Bachelors, Bachelor-Master dual degree, Integrated masters in subjects like engineering, science, architecture
Uttar Pradesh is the only state in country that has two IITs - IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU.
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, established in 1959, is one of the top most engineering college in India.
IT BHU became IIT BHU Varanasi on June 29, 2012, by an act of Parliament. Following its conversion to IIT, the institution has quickly established procedures and practices as per the standards of IITs.