State with more number of women than men

Population is India is increasing day by day and as for the current scenario the population stands at 1.45 billion. 

According to 2011 census, 48.46% of India's population was female and 51.54% was men. However, now these figures have increased considerably.

Do you know that a state in India has more female ratio than male

Let us tell you that Kerala is the state that has more female population than men.

The sex ratio of female population of the state is 1084 on 1000 men.

The sex ratio improved by 26 points during year 2001-2011.

In 2011 census the state population was recorded at 33,406,061. However in 2024 it was estimated around 35 million.

