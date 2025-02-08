Stargazing guide: Top 10 brightest stars you can spot

Feb 8, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Here is a list of brightest stars that you can spot if you are a stargazing lover.
Found in the constellation Canis Major this star can be seen during winter time in Northern Hemisphere.
The Canpous star resides in the constellation Carina and can be seen with naked eyes during dark skies. It is best seen in Southern Hemisphere.
In the constellation Boötes, easily identifiable in spring and summer skies.
This star is found in constellation Centaurus and is best seen during Southern Hemisphere winter months.
Is in the constellation Lyra; part of the Summer Triangle asterism.
The capella is in the constellation Auriga; circumpolar at certain latitudes, meaning it never sets below the horizon there.
Constellation: Canis Minor; part of the Winter Triangle along with Sirius and Betelgeuse.