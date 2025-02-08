Feb 8, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

Stargazing guide: Top 10 brightest stars you can spot

Here is a list of brightest stars that you can spot if you are a stargazing lover.

Found in the constellation Canis Major this star can be seen during winter time in Northern Hemisphere.

 Sirius (Alpha Canis Majoris)

The Canpous star resides in the constellation Carina and can be seen with naked eyes during dark skies. It is best seen in Southern Hemisphere.

Canpous star 

In the constellation Boötes, easily identifiable in spring and summer skies.

 Arcturus (Alpha Boötes)

This star is found in constellation Centaurus and is best seen during Southern Hemisphere winter months.

Alpha Centauri (Rigil Kentaurus)

Is in the constellation Lyra; part of the Summer Triangle asterism.

Lyra

The capella is in the constellation Auriga; circumpolar at certain latitudes, meaning it never sets below the horizon there.

Capella (Alpha Aurigae)

Constellation: Canis Minor; part of the Winter Triangle along with Sirius and Betelgeuse.

Rigel (Beta Orionis)

Is in the constellation Canis Minor; prominent during winter months in northern latitudes.

Procyon (Alpha Canis Minoris)

 Betelgeuse (Alpha Orionis)

The Achernar is in the constellation Eridanus; best viewed during southern hemisphere summer months.

Achernar (Alpha Eridani)

