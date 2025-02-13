Spice up your meal: 7 unique garlic chutneys you should try 

Feb 13, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Garlic is a miracle ingredient, not only in terms of taste but also health benefits. Just a little bit of garlic in any form can take any dish to the next level. So many Indian delicacies derive their mouth-watering taste from the addition of garlic.
Here are some amazing mouth watering garlic chutneys to spice up your food.
Combining the freshness of mint with the sharpness of garlic creates a refreshing chutney. Blend together fresh mint leaves, garlic cloves, green chilles, salt, and yoghurt to achieve a smooth consistency. This chutney is excellent as a dip for kebabs or as a condiment for grilled meats or chicken.
A popular accompaniment in South Indian cuisine, coconut garlic chutney is both creamy and flavourful. Mix grated coconut, garlic, roasted chana dal, green chilles, and tamarind paste in a blender. Add a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dried red chills for an extra layer of flavour.
he tanginess of tamarind, paired with the sharpness of garlic, makes for a delightful chutney. Soak tamarind in warm water, then blend it , jaggery, red chilli powder, and salt. This chutney is excellent for enhancing the flavour of Indian street food.
Roasted bell pepper and garlic chutney is a smoky, sweet, and spicy condiment. Roast bell peppers and garlic until charred, then blend it with olive oil, salt, and a touch of vinegar.
Now, if you're looking for a traditional garlic chutney infused with regional flavours, one of our top recommendations is this one. Rajasthani garlic (lehsun) chutney is spicy and aromatic.
This amazing chutney combines the goodness of onions, garlic as well as a wide variety of spices. You can give any dish a masaledar upgrade with this onion garlic chutney.
This village-style chutney also has a coarse consistency that sets it apart. Unlike the other chutneys above, this one uses green chillies instead of the dried red ones. It also requires mustard oil and kalonji (nigella seeds).