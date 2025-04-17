Apr 17, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
Spectacled Cobra vs Russell's Viper: Which is more dangerous?
Shivani Tiwari
Spectacled Cobras are found in diverse habitats, including dense forests, agricultural lands, and urban areas.
Russell's vipers are known to inhabit open, grassy areas, scrub jungles, forested plantations, and farmlands.
The spectacled cobra typically ranges from 4 to 7 feet in length and weighs between 2 to 3 kg.
Russell's vipers are medium-sized snakes, typically reaching a length of 3 to 6 feet. Their weight can range from 5 to 10 kg.
The Spectacled Cobra and Russell's Viper are both highly venomous snakes found in the Indian subcontinent.
Spectacled Cobras possess neurotoxic venom, affecting the nervous system and potentially leading to paralysis.
Russell's Vipers possess hemotoxic venom, causing blood clotting and tissue damage.
Spectacled Cobras are generally cautious around humans and will only attack if provoked.
Russell's vipers are known to be more dangerous than king cobras due to their aggression and are more likely to bite when disturbed.
