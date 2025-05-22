May 22, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Meet 8 incredible animals that use noise as a powerful defense mechanism and weapon.
These tiny crustaceans use their snapping claws to create a powerful sonic shockwave, capable of stunning or killing prey, and also communicating with each other.
Many bat species, especially those that use echolocation, rely on sound to navigate and hunt. They emit high-pitched sounds that bounce off objects, allowing them to map their surroundings and locate prey.
Dolphins use a variety of clicks, whistles, and burst-pulse sounds for communication, echolocation, and even to stun prey.
These primates produce loud, resonating calls that can travel for miles through the forest, used for communication, establishing territory, and warning off rivals.
Elephants communicate using infrasound, low-frequency sounds that can travel long distances, helping them stay in contact with their herds and potentially deter predators.
Sperm whales are known for their loud vocalizations, which can be used for communication, hunting, and potentially even deterring predators.
Lions use roars, which are among the loudest sounds produced by animals on land, for communication, territorial defense, and coordinating hunting efforts.
Wolves communicate through howls, which can travel long distances, helping them coordinate hunting, mark territory, and communicate with other members of the pack.