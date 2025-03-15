This tower survived wars, lightning, and time: Untold story of King Alfred’s Tower

Mar 15, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
Built to Honor King Alfred – King Alfred's Tower was built in the 18th century to celebrate King Alfred the Great’s victory against the Vikings in 878 AD.
Commissioned by Henry Hoare – The tower was funded and designed by Henry Hoare, a wealthy landowner who wanted to honor England’s history.
A Tall Brick Tower – Standing 49 meters (160 feet) high, the tower is made of red bricks and shaped like a triangle with rounded corners.
Symbol of Patriotism – It was meant to remind people of England’s strength and courage, especially during times of war.
Damaged in World War II – A plane crashed into the tower during World War II, causing damage that was later repaired.
Managed by the National Trust – Today, the tower is protected by the National Trust and remains a popular tourist attraction in Somerset, England.
Climb for Stunning Views – Visitors can climb 205 steps inside the tower to enjoy breathtaking views of the countryside.
