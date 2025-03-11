7 glittering images of Nebulae by NASA Hubble Telescope 

Mar 11, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
The remnant of a star roughly 20 times as massive as the Sun that exploded about 10,000 years ago, the Veil Nebula is situated about 2,400 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus. This view highlightes emission from hydrogen, sulfur, and oxygen atoms. The image shows just a small fraction of the Veil Nebula
A tiny fraction of the stellar nursery known as Sh2-284 is visible in this glittering, star-filled NASA Hubble Space Telescope image. This immense region of gas and dust is the birthing place of stars, which shine among the clouds.
Orion Nebula, a huge, star-forming nebula in the constellation Orion is an example of emission nebula. It is home to a star cluster defined by four massive stars known as the Trapezium.
The Helix Nebula is an example of a planetary nebula. Though it looks like a bubble or eye from Earth's point of view, the Helix is actually a trillion-mile-long tunnel of glowing gases. In its center lies a white dwarf star.
The Crab Nebula is an example of a supernova remnant. The orange filaments are the tattered remains of the star and consist mostly of hydrogen. The rapidly spinning neutron star embedded in the center of the nebula is the dynamo powering the nebula's eerie interior bluish glow.
These opaque, dark knots of gas and dust called "Bok globules" are absorbing light in the center of the nearby emission nebula and star-forming region, NGC 281. Bok globules may form stars, or may eventually dissipate.
Little Dumbbell Nebula (also known as Messier 76, M76, or NGC 650/651) located 3,400 light-years away in the northern circumpolar constellation Perseus. It is classified as a planetary nebula, an expanding shell of glowing gases that were ejected from a dying red giant star. Credit: NASA