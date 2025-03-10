6 new 'rogue' planets discovered by NASA, 10 times the size of...

Mar 10, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Scientists using NASA's James Webb Telescope have discovered six planets floating freely in space.
Unlike typical planets that orbit stars, these planets seem to be freely floating in space.
Each of these planets is five to ten times larger than Jupiter, the biggest planet in our solar system.
The data was gathered from the deepest-ever survey of NGC1333, a star-forming cluster located about 1,000 light-years from Earth.
One theory suggests that these planets form on their own in space, much like how stars are created.
The newly discovered planets are among the lightest ever detected and have a dusty disk surrounding them, suggesting they may have formed in a way similar to stars.
