Should you run in an 'S' pattern if a snake chases you?

May 30, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
What's your worst nightmare? Maybe getting chased by a snake and finding no way out? Oops Sorry, we didn't mean to scare you!
But for a second there, imagine your nightmare comes to life and you get chased by the creepy crawly creature! How are going to protect yourself?
Many believe that if a snake is chasing you, you should run in an 'S' or zig-zag pattern. Let's find out the truth behind it.
According to Keith Taylor, a snake expert who has spent five years studying these reptiles, snakes typically don't attack humans unless threatened or provoked.
In case you encounter a snake, the best way to escape is to remain calm and slowly back away. Generally, the snake itself will walk away.
Snakes are not aggressive in nature, Taylor suggests. Even venomous species like cobra may appear threatening, they act defensively rather than offensively.
The snake expert also suggests that running in zig-zag or 'S' pattern won't really help as snakes can adjust swiftly to directions.
Again, the best way to escape snakes is to remain calm and slowly back away. If it bites you, seek immediate medical help.
