Feb 26, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Here is the favourite vegetable that most Pakistanis love
In world where there are many countries but there are more number of cultures than that.
There are many languages that are spoken in world and the number of people who understand and speak them are in billions.
In different countries the eating style and preferences are also different some prefer meat and others vegetables.
In some countries the number of vegetarians are dominant and in others non vegetarians are more in number.
A similar case is of your neighboring country Pakistan where the number of non vegetarians are high.
But the question should be asked which vegetable remains the favorite of kitchens in Pakistan.
So here is the answer of the same.
Maybe you don't know the answer and hearing that you will not believe your ears.
According to a report, potatoes are the most eaten vegetable in Pakistan.
Apart from potato, tomatoes, onions and leafy vegetables are also eaten a lot in Pakistan.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports