Secrets to longevity: 5 things to learn from Japanese eating habits

Fermented Foods for Gut Health: The Japanese diet includes a lot of fermented foods like miso, natto, and pickled vegetables. These foods improve digestion, boost immunity, and support overall health.
Plant-Based Proteins: Japanese meals often feature vegetables, tofu, and seaweed, which provide plant-based proteins that help reduce the risk of diseases like diabetes and cancer.
Omega-3 Rich Seafood: Fish like salmon, mackerel, and tuna are staples in the Japanese diet. These fatty fish are rich in omega-3s, promoting heart health and reducing inflammation.
Low Oil and Seasoning: Japanese cuisine uses minimal oil and spices, focusing instead on seasonal fruits and vegetables, which keeps their meals light and nutritious.
Green and Herbal Tea Habits: Drinking green or herbal tea daily helps with weight management, boosts immunity, and reduces the risk of common illnesses.
Mindful Eating with Small Portions: Japanese people practice portion control by eating smaller portions throughout the day. This approach aids digestion, controls blood sugar levels, and maintains energy while supporting weight loss.
Discipline and Self-Control: Instead of overeating, the Japanese follow the practice of "Hara Hachi Bu," which means eating until 80% full. This habit prevents overeating and promotes a healthier lifestyle.