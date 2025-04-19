Apr 19, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
Sea Otter vs Sea Lion: Know key differences and who would win a fight
Sea Otter typically weigh between 22–45 kg and measure 1.2–1.5 meters in length.
Sea lions are significantly larger, weighing around 350 kg and measuring up to 2.5 meters in length.
Sea otters have sharp teeth and strong jaws, and also have a thick, dense fur coat that provides insulation and buoyancy.
Sea lions have powerful jaws, sharp teeth, and strong muscles, helps in swift movement both in water and on land.
Sea otters are agile swimmers, using their forepaws to propel themselves and often floating on their backs while feeding.
Sea lions are highly agile swimmers, they are also capable of moving efficiently on land using their strong forelimbs.
Sea Otter primarily feed on sea urchins, crabs, snails, and other small marine organisms.
Sea lions consume a variety of fish; they are opportunistic feeders and can dive to significant depths to catch prey.
A sea lion would likely beat a sea otter in a fight due to its bigger size.
