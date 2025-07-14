Jul 14, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

Sawan Somwar 2025: 7 do’s and don’ts of offering prayers to Lord Shiva

Monica Singh

During your Shravan fasting ritual, it’s helpful to remember a few important do’s and don’ts, simple practices that can make your fast more meaningful and spiritually enriching while keeping you healthy and at peace.

Wake up early (preferably during Brahma-muhurta), take a cleansing bath, tidy your sacred space, and don fresh clothes to align body and mind with the spiritual practice

Do's Begin with purity

Perform Shiva puja, using Panchamrit (milk, curd, honey, sugar, ghee), Bilva leaves, water, and light a lamp while chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" or the Mahamrtyunjaya mantra

Offer heartfelt worship

Stick to pure, nourishing fare like fruits, nuts, sabudana, kuttu, rajgira, homemade buttermilk, or light dairy like milk or curd. Opt for rock salt instead of regular salt.

Choose sattvik foods

Sip water, herbal teas, coconut water, or buttermilk throughout the day to preserve energy and clarity while you fast.

Stay hydrated mindfully

Meditate, read scriptural passages like Shiva Purana, or simply spend time in tranquil reflection, it helps anchor your fast in purpose.

Engage deeply

Steer clear of non-veg, onion, garlic, brinjal, eggs, mustard, tamarind, turmeric in puja, or processed items, they cloud spiritual clarity.

Don'ts No tamasic foods

Maintain fasting discipline, if you have a partial fast, eat only light sattvik food at appropriate times like after sunset.

Don’t break fast inconsiderately

Cultivate positivity; avoid anger, gossip, harsh words or quarrels, they erode the ritual's sanctity.

Avoid negative thoughts or speech

