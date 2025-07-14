Jul 14, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
During your Shravan fasting ritual, it’s helpful to remember a few important do’s and don’ts, simple practices that can make your fast more meaningful and spiritually enriching while keeping you healthy and at peace.
Wake up early (preferably during Brahma-muhurta), take a cleansing bath, tidy your sacred space, and don fresh clothes to align body and mind with the spiritual practice
Perform Shiva puja, using Panchamrit (milk, curd, honey, sugar, ghee), Bilva leaves, water, and light a lamp while chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" or the Mahamrtyunjaya mantra
Stick to pure, nourishing fare like fruits, nuts, sabudana, kuttu, rajgira, homemade buttermilk, or light dairy like milk or curd. Opt for rock salt instead of regular salt.
Sip water, herbal teas, coconut water, or buttermilk throughout the day to preserve energy and clarity while you fast.
Meditate, read scriptural passages like Shiva Purana, or simply spend time in tranquil reflection, it helps anchor your fast in purpose.
Steer clear of non-veg, onion, garlic, brinjal, eggs, mustard, tamarind, turmeric in puja, or processed items, they cloud spiritual clarity.
Maintain fasting discipline, if you have a partial fast, eat only light sattvik food at appropriate times like after sunset.
Cultivate positivity; avoid anger, gossip, harsh words or quarrels, they erode the ritual's sanctity.