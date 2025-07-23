Sawan Shivratri 2025: What should be offered to Lord Shiva in Sawan?

Jul 23, 2025, 10:09 AM IST
During the holy month of Sawan, especially on Sawan Shivratri, devotees offer specific items to Lord Shiva as a mark of devotion and to seek his blessings. Each offering carries spiritual significance and is believed to please Shiva, the Lord of transformation and inner peace. Here’s what is traditionally offered.
Pouring water and milk over the Shivling is the most sacred ritual. Water symbolizes purity and devotion, while milk represents nourishment and calmness.
Bael leaves are considered one of the most favourite offerings to Lord Shiva. A set of three leaves (tripatra) is symbolic of His trinity form, Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh.
Smearing holy ash on the Shivling signifies renunciation and the transient nature of life, key teachings of Shiva.
These are offered during Rudra Abhishek and are believed to bring sweetness and positivity into one’s life.
Although unusual, these wild plants are dear to Lord Shiva. They symbolize detachment and are offered with deep devotion.
Shiva is fond of white flowers, especially lotus and jasmine. Avoid red flowers, as they are typically not used for Shiva worship.
Unbroken raw rice is offered as a symbol of wholeness and peace.
Applied on the Shivling, it cools the deity and symbolizes serenity and spiritual clarity.