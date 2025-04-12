Saltwater Crocodile vs Green Anaconda: Who is more dangerous on land?

Apr 12, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Saltwater Crocodile
The saltwater crocodile is the largest living reptile, reaching lengths up to 7 meters (23 feet). Its immense size and weight give it unparalleled strength.
Although slow in general, it can move quickly on land in short bursts of up to 17 km/h (10.5 mph). This speed helps it chase prey effectively.
Saltwater crocodiles are highly territorial and aggressive, especially when defending their nests. They can strike fast with powerful bites.
Green Anaconda
The green anaconda is the heaviest snake in the world, reaching up to 9 meters (30 feet). Its strength is impressive, but it is not as agile on land.
Anacondas are slow on land, moving at around 1 km/h (0.6 mph). Their movement is sluggish compared to a crocodile.
Anacondas rely on ambush and constriction to kill prey. They are powerful but less suited for chasing on land.
Overall, the saltwater crocodile’s aggression, speed, and strength make it a much more dangerous predator on land than the green anaconda.