Salt water crocodile vs anaconda: Which one is longer?

Mar 25, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
Saltwater crocodiles are the world’s largest reptiles and can grow up to 23 feet in length.
Green anacondas, the largest snake species, typically reach lengths of 20 to 22 feet.
On average, saltwater crocodiles are slightly longer than anacondas.
The longest recorded saltwater crocodile measured around 23 feet, weighing over 1,000 kg.
The longest recorded anaconda is estimated to be around 29 feet, but this record is disputed and unverified.
In verified records, saltwater crocodiles consistently outgrow anacondas in length.
While the crocodile wins in length, the anaconda is heavier and more massive relative to length.
