Mar 22, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
Sahiwal or Ongole: Which cow breed gives more milk?
Shivani Tiwari
Sahiwal cows originates from the Sahiwal region in Punjab, now part of Pakistan.
Ongole cow originates from the Ongole taluk in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, India.
Sahiwal cows are known as one of the best indigenous dairy breeds.
Ongole cows, a versatile breed, valued for its draught power as well as milk production.
Sahiwal cows are known for heat tolerance, tick resistance, and high resistance to parasites.
Ongole cows are large muscular breed with a well-developed hump, suitable for heavy draught work.
Sahiwal cows, typically yield between 7 to 10 liters of milk per day.
Ongole cows, typically produce around 4.5 to 5.7 liters of milk per day.
Therefore, the Sahiwal cow breed generally yields more milk than the Ongole breed.
