May 11, 2025, 07:18 AM IST
Here is a detailed explanation of what Sadhguru said about hair fall and the remedies he shared for the same.
Sadhguru speaks of inner well-being for lush locks. His holistic advice, based on yogic principles, encourages overall well-being.
In an interview with Vijay Devarakonda, Sadhguru stresses on taking care of the head. "I think my effort is to shift the focus form the hair to head. If you keep the head cool the hair may not fall, "he says.
In the video, Sadhguru explains why he had hair fall. "For years for almost eight years or so I wore badly designed helmets for literally very long hours. I was in helmet and helmets were not well designed, "he said.
In the candid chat, Sadhguru says with hair gone life has become so much simpler. You don't even have to carry a comb or mirror with you.
"As long as you have working head, why concerned about the hair?"
Getting back to the reason stated by Sadhguru on why he had hair fall, here are a few reasons why certain individuals have hair fall.
Hair fall can occur due to stress, poor nutrition, hormonal imbalances, genetics, etc.
Stress is a major cause of hair fall Regular meditation helps balance cortisol levels, promoting hormonal harmony and hair regrowth. Even 10 minutes a day can make a difference.
Body heat loss can result in hair thinning. Drink plenty of water, apply sandalwood or neem packs, and consume cooling foods to control internal heat.
Sarvangasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, Uttanasana and Balayam are known to have positive effect on hair growth.