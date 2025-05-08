S-400 vs F16: Which will win in a direct fight?

May 8, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
India has started retaliating in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. As tensions rise, India has deployed the advanced S-400 system in response to Pakistan’s attacks.
India has the S-400 system, while Pakistan relies on F-16 fighter jets. The air combat dynamics shift in India’s favour with these capabilities.
The S-400 can detect targets up to 600 km away and engage at 400 km. The F-16 would be intercepted long before reaching its target.
The F-16 is agile and combat-proven with precision strike abilities. However, it needs to get close to its target, risking detection.
The S-400 is a defensive system designed to neutralise aircraft at long range. The F-16, as an offensive jet, faces a disadvantage in such a setup.
The F-16 has a strong combat history in multiple conflicts. However, it has not faced an advanced system like the S-400 in battle.
The F-16 has jamming tools, but the S-400 can counter these measures. Without stealth, the F-16 may not escape detection.
Conclusion: The S-400's advanced technology gives India a clear edge over Pakistan’s F-16. A direct confrontation would likely see the S-400 neutralising the F-16.