Royal Bengal Tiger vs White Tiger: Who is a better hunter?
Shivani Tiwari
The Royal Bengal Tiger, a subspecies of the Bengal Tiger, is native to the Indian subcontinent, primarily found in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.
A White Tiger is a rare genetic variant of the Royal Bengal Tiger. White Tigers have a distinctive pale coat, which is the result of a recessive gene.
Both the Royal Bengal Tiger and the White Tiger have strong, muscular bodies, capable of powerful bursts of speed and force. They possess large, sharp teeth and strong forelimbs designed for gripping and taking down large prey.
Royal Bengal Tiger and the White Tiger are capable of reaching speeds up to 60 kilometers per hour (37 mph) in short bursts.
The Bengal Tiger is a highly adaptable hunter, thriving in a range of habitats, including dense forests, grasslands, and mangrove swamps.
White Tigers, however, are not typically found in these varied environments. They are mostly bred, where their hunting skills are not put to the test in the wild.
The Royal Bengal Tiger has had experience and evolution, adapting to changing prey populations and environmental conditions.
White Tigers, due to their rarity and captivity, do not undergo the same natural challenges that would sharpen their hunting abilities.
In conclusion, the Royal Bengal Tiger is a better hunter.