7 beautiful red-coloured flowers that grow in summer
Nothing better expresses the joy of summer than fiery red blooms, which are a symbol of love, strength, and vitality. These 7 gorgeous red flowers are ideal for summertime balconies and garderns.
Red roses are a classic beauty that flourish in summer heat, adding rich colour, a deep scent, and a romantic touch to any floral arrangement or garden.
Rose
The striking, layered petals of dahlias, which bloom in brilliant shades of red throughout the summer, give flower beds and borders a sense of drama and refinement.
Dahlia
Low-maintenance and heat-loving, red zinnias bring striking colour to sunny gardens, attracting butterflies and blooming continuously throughout the warmer months.
Zinnia
Hibiscus, which blooms all summer long and is prized for its therapeutic qualities, gives gardens a tropical touch with its large, trumpet-shaped red blooms.
Hibiscus
Early summer red poppies, which add charm to wildflower gardens and symbolise resiliency and memory, bloom with delicate petals and a striking colour.
Poppy
Geraniums, which are hardy summer flowers with long-lasting blooms and little maintenance, are well-known for their vivid red clusters and are perfect for window boxes, pots, or borders.
Geranium
Red celosia, also known as cockscomb, is a striking addition to any sunny garden because of its distinctive flame-like blooms that flourish in the summer heat.
Celosia
