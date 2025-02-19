Feb 19, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
Real vs Fake Soya Chaap: 7 ways to identify
Shivani Tiwari
Soya chaap is a rich source of plant-based protein and fibre and a delicious alternative to meat.
Its unique texture and ability to absorb flavours make it a versatile ingredient in various dishes.
Real soya chaap boasts a firm and chewy texture. It should have a slight bite to it, similar to that of cooked chicken or paneer.
The layers should be visible and slightly separated. Fake chaap may have a smoother, more uniform appearance, lacking the characteristic layers.
Fake chaap may have a more pronounced smell, often with a hint of flour or other additives.
The taste of soya chaap is subtle and allows it to absorb the flavours of the dish it's cooked in.
Real soya chaap is primarily made from soy flour, wheat flour (gluten), and water.
Fake chaap may contain preservatives, artificial colours, or flavours, which can compromise its nutritional value and taste.
Always buy soya chaap from reputable brands or stores. This increases the likelihood of getting a genuine product.
Next:
10 world's most expensive handbags
Click To More..