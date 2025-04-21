Real vs Fake Paneer: How to check? 

Distinguishing between real and fake paneer is crucial for ensuring the safety, nutritional value, and culinary experience.
Authentic paneer has a soft, spongy, and slightly moist texture, while fake paneer often has a rubbery, hard, or excessively smooth and waxy texture.
The Texture Test
Real paneer has a mild, fresh, and milky taste. Fake paneer might taste bland, slightly sour, bitter, or have an oily or chemical-like taste.
The Tasting Test
Fresh, real paneer has a mild and pleasant milky aroma. Fake paneer might have an oily or greasy odour or even a chemical-like smell.
The Smell Test
Genuine paneer has a slightly off-white colour, and the surface is relatively uniform. Fake paneer might appear unnaturally bright white, and the surface might also have an uneven texture.
Appearance and Colour Test
Real paneer should not contain starch, adding a drop of iodine solution will cause it to turn bluish-black. This indicates the presence of starch as an adulterant.
The Iodine Test
Real paneer softens and becomes more tender. Fake paneer, on the other hand, may become rubbery, hard, or even dissolve in boiling water.
When Boiled
When squeezed gently, real paneer will release a small amount of whey (milky water) because of its moisture content. In contrast, fake paneer may not release any water; it feels dry and contains a high amount of starch or vegetable oils.
The Squeezing Test
Genuine paneer is soft and crumbles slightly, whereas fake paneer feels rubbery.