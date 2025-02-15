Real vs Fake Paneer: 7 ways to identify purity

Feb 15, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
Smell Test – Real paneer has a fresh, milky aroma, while fake paneer may have a sour or chemical-like smell.
Texture Check – Genuine paneer is soft, slightly grainy, and breaks easily, whereas fake paneer is excessively rubbery or hard.
Water Test – Drop a piece of paneer in boiling water. Real paneer remains intact, while fake paneer may dissolve or become slimy.
Oil Test – When fried, real paneer turns light brown, while fake paneer may not change color or release excess oil.
Iodine Test – Add a few drops of iodine solution; if it turns blue, the paneer contains starch, indicating adulteration.
Taste Test – Real paneer has a slightly sweet, creamy taste, while fake paneer may taste chalky or bitter.
Press Test – Squeeze the paneer; real paneer releases some moisture and crumbles slightly, while fake paneer stays stiff.
