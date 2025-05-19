May 19, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Real Mango vs Fake Mango: Simple tips to identify difference at home
Mangoes are a summer delight, but with growing demand, it's essential to distinguish real from artificially ripened ones. Here are some simple tricks to help you with this.
A real mango has a smooth texture, oval or kidney-shaped form, its size varies depending on the variety, such as the smaller, rounder Alphonso mangoes.
Artificial mangoes are often irregularly shaped, distorted, or unnaturally large due to chemical or water treatment.
Mango's colour varies by type, displaying vibrant, natural shades of green, yellow, red, or orange, with blended tones and no uniform patches.
Artificial mangoes often have an unnatural colouring, they can have an overly shiny appearance due to wax coatings.
A ripe mango's authenticity can be verified by its sweetness, tropical aroma, strongest near the stem, while unripe mangoes have a subtle, fresh smell.
Artificially ripened mangoes usually lack a natural aroma or have a chemical-like smell, possibly due to treatments like calcium carbide.
Water test: Try the water test; a genuine mango will sink in water.
Artificially ripened mangoes tend to float in water due to their high water content.
