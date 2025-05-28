May 28, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Real Strawberries vs Fake Strawberries: Simple tips to identify at home
Shivani Tiwari
Strawberries are loved for their sweet and juicy texture, but surprisingly, not all are organic. Some are grown using adulterated methods. Learn simple tips and tricks to check your strawberries.
Real strawberries have a sweet and tart flavour.
Flavour of Real Strawberries
Adulterated strawberries often lack the sweetness and flavour, tasting bland and watery instead.
Flavour of Fake Strawberries
Real strawberries have a distinct, sweet and fruity scent.
Smell of Real Strawberries
Fake strawberries are known for lacking a strong strawberry aroma and flavour.
Smell of Fake Strawberries
Fresh strawberries are usually bright red with a slightly bumpy texture.
Colour and Appearance of Real Strawberries
Adulterated strawberries have a glossy appearance, making them visually appealing.
Colour and Appearance of Fake Strawberries
Real strawberries have a slightly firm texture when touched.
Texture of Real Strawberries
Fake strawberries often have a bumpy or uneven texture, and can be watery and bland in taste.
Texture of Fake Strawberries
