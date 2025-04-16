Apr 16, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
Rattlesnake vs Russell viper: Who is deadlier?
Shivani Tiwari
Rattlesnakes are found in the Americas, ranging from southern Canada down to Argentina.
The Russell's vipers are primarily found across Asia, including the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and parts of the Middle East.
Rattlesnake venom is typically hemotoxic; it primarily affects the blood and tissues, causing swelling, pain, bleeding, and tissue damage.
Russell's viper venom is hemotoxic, causing severe pain, swelling, bleeding, and can lead to acute kidney failure.
Rattlesnake bite symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, weakness, and sweating.
Russell's viper bites systemic effects often include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and a drop in blood pressure.
