Rattlesnake vs Gopher snake: Know key differences
Shivani Tiwari
Rattlesnakes prefer to live in deserts or arid climates like North America, Mexico and Argentina.
Gopher snakes are more often found in grassy areas or fields like in North America.
Rattlesnakes typically range from 3 to 6 feet.
Gopher snakes can reach lengths of up to 9 feet.
Rattlesnakes are venomous and use their potent venom to kill prey and defend themselves.
Gopher snakes are non-venomous snakes.
Rattlesnakes have a distinctive rattle on their tail, which produce a sound when the tail is shaken.
Gopher snakes often have dark splotchy markings on their back
Rattlesnakes may hiss and raise their heads and tails when they feel threatened.
Gopher snakes may flatten their heads, hiss, and shake their tail when threatened.
