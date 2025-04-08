Apr 8, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
Rashmika to Shraddha: Celebs slay at the Maddock success bash
Muskaan Gupta
Black stole the show at the glitzy Maddock success party. These 7 celebrities looked amazing at the Maddock success party, sporting bold cuts and sophisticated styles.
Abhishek Bachchan made a big impression at the glitzy event by wearing a dark outfit that combined elegance and minimalism in typical Bachchan fashion.
Abhishek Bachchan
Ibrahim Ali Khan effortlessly matched his sister's glam with understated sophistication and charisma, bringing youthful charm in a well-tailored black outfit.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
One of the night's best-dressed, Sara Ali Khan dazzled in a striking black gown that combined sophistication with contemporary flair.
Sara Ali Khan
Attending the celebration was Shraddha Kapoor, who has starred in Maddock films such as Stree and Stree 2.
Shraddha Kapoor
Rashmika Mandanna, an actor who starred in the Maddock Films-financed film Chhaava, wore a maroon velvet outfit to the success party.
Rashmika Mandanna
In a blue saree, actor Divya Dutta, who starred in Chhaava, attended the lavish celebration.
Divya Dutta
For the evening's star-studded celebration, Kriti turned heads in a sleek black co-ord set that flawlessly combined edge and elegance.
Kriti Sanon
Image source: Google Images
Next:
7 Bollywood stars who rejected superhit films
Click To More..