Ramadan special: 7 best kebab spots for Iftar in Delhi-NCR

Muskaan Gupta

Enjoy the best kebabs this Ramadan at the best restaurants in Delhi-NCR, which serve authentic recipes and rich flavours. Discover Delhi-NCR's Top 7 Kebab Restaurants for Iftar This Ramadan, enjoy a delectable feast!

Founded in 1913 close to Jama Masjid, it is well-known for its genuine Mughlai curries and kebabs.

Karim's

Across from Jama Masjid, this place serves tasty Mughlai food, including biryanis, curries, and kebabs.

Al Jawahar

Renowned for its tandoori chicken and butter-drenched kebabs close to Jama Masjid. 

Aslam Chicken Corner

Nizam's Kathi Kabab is well-known in Connaught Place for its delicious kebabs and kathi rolls, which are perfect for a speedy Iftar.

Nizam's Kathi Kabab

Renowned restaurant in Gurgaon that serves mutton galouti kebab, kakori kebab, and chicken tandoori tikka.

Alkauser

Mutton boti, mutton galouti kebab, and tawa mutton tikka are all available at this Janakpuri restaurant.

Chacha Boti Wale

Famous for its spicy seekh and boti kebabs, this place is close to Jama Masjid. 

Qureshi Kebab Corner

