Raja Ram Mohan Roy's Jayanti 2025: 10 inspiring quotes from the man who abolished Sati Pratha
Shivani Tiwari
Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the 'Father of Modern India', was a social reformer who fought against social evils, promoted women's rights, education, and rationalism, leaving a lasting impact on Indian society.
'Truth and Virtue do not necessarily belong to wealth and Power and distinctions of big mansions'
'Just consider how terrible the day of your death will be. Others will go on speaking and you will not be able to argue back'
'The present system of Hindus is not well calculated to promote their political interests'
'For wise and good men always feel disinclined to hurt those that are of much less strength than themselves'
'No religion prescribes the burning of a woman's body; the scriptures do not allow the destruction of a woman's soul.'
'The belief that Sati is a religious duty is a mistaken interpretation of the scriptures.'
'Ignorance is the root cause of all evil.'
'The foundation of true religion is to be found in morality and not in ritual.'
'Education is the key to eliminating ignorance and raising the value of mankind.'
'Humanity is above all differences of caste, creed, and color.'