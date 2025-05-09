May 9, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: 10 inspiring quotes about life
Shivani Tiwari
Rabindranath Tagore, the Nobel Prize-winning poet, is celebrated for his profound writings. Here are some inspiring quotes to share with friends and family on his birthday.
'It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple.'
'The roots below the earth claim no rewards for making the branches fruitful.'
'Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky.'
'Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.'
'Let life be beautiful like summer flowers and death like autumn leaves.'
'What you are you do not see, what you see is your shadow.'
'Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.'
'The stars are not afraid to appear like fireflies.'
'The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.'
'We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility.'
