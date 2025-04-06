Previous year questions were my weapon: IAS officer’s success mantra

Apr 6, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Akshay Aggarwal returned from Singapore to India in 2018, leaving behind a prosperous career to pursue his childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer. Interestingly, he cleared the UPSC CSE in his very first attempt, securing AIR 43. Here’s the secret to his success.
In 2018, Akshay Agrawal returned from Singapore to his homeland India; but it wasn’t a casual visit. As he stepped out into the Mumbai airport terminal, he knew the uncertainty that lay in front of him.
He had decided to leave the comforts of his job, the allure of an international career, to pursue a goal that had lived in his heart since childhood.
It was a pivotal moment in Akshay’s life as he stepped into the uncertain yet exhilarating world of preparing for the Union Public Service Commission exam.
Inspired by a friend’s success in the UPSC, and the ever-present encouragement of his father, Akshay made the bold decision to resign from his job and return to India.
“Beneath the calm facade of Singapore was a growing restlessness. I longed for home and yearned to pursue a dream of service to the nation. This was where I was meant to be,” he shared with the better India.
The very same year he cleared one of the most challenging examinations in his first attempt, securing an All India Rank 43. He said, “The first attempt is probably the best, as you come with a fresh perspective and energy.”
“I ensured that I take out some three hours every day and 12 hours on weekends. When I came back to India, I quit my job. So, this allowed me to study for 10 to 12 hours every day,” he added.
“Understanding the syllabus is crucial,” Akshay emphasised. “And you can only truly grasp it by doing two things: reading the syllabus and studying the previous question papers as much as you can.”
For every aspirant standing at the threshold of this gruelling journey, Akshay showcases how the previous year’s questions can be their guiding light.