Preparing for Maha Kumbh: 10 key points to keep in mind

Feb 10, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Here are 10 key points to keep in mind while preparing for Maha Kumbh.
The Maha Kumbh Mela is recognised as the world’s biggest religious gathering, with pilgrims from India and outside travelling to Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the sacred convergence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.
The Kumbh Mela dates back thousands of years to ancient Hindu texts. It is profoundly rooted in the mythical account of the Samudra Manthan (ocean churning), during which drips of the nectar of immortality fell in four locations: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain.
A sturdy rucksack or backpack is a must-have for Mahakumbh 2025. With long hours of walking and moving between camps, a lightweight yet spacious bag will keep all your travel essentials in one place.
If you know the dates of the main bathing dates (Shahi Snan), you can plan your journey. Millions of devotees travel to host city so if you don't plan your journey in advance, it may be difficult to find transportation.
Millions of people flock to event, leading to high demands of accomodation. Options range from ashrams and budget lodges to tents and hotels.
Given the scale of gathering, safety is paramount. Follow crowd instuctions from the authorities.
The kumbh is a scared event. Dress modestly, avoid public displays of affection, and follow guidelines when entering temples or scared spaces.
Private vehicles are often restricted near the event site to manage congestion. Use public transport or shuttle service vehicles provided during the mela.