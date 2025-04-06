Poisonous Dart Frog vs Funnel web Spider: Which is more deadly

Apr 6, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Here is a detailed look at which animal between Poisonous dart frog and funnel web spider is more deadly.
Many species, particularly those in the Phyllobates genus, possess potent toxins in their skin, derived from their diet of small arthropods.
The toxins primarily affect the nervous system, causing paralysis and potentially cardiac arrest.
While extremely poisonous, the risk of human contact and envenomation is generally low, as these frogs are found in specific rainforest habitats and are not aggressive.
Due to their toxicity, poison dart frogs have only one natural predator, the Leimadophis epinephelus, a species of snake that has developed a resistance to their venom.
The Sydney funnel-web spider, in particular, is known for its highly potent venom, which can cause rapid and severe envenomation.
The venom contains toxins that disrupt the nervous system, causing muscle spasms, paralysis, and potentially cardiac and respiratory failure.
While bites are not common, the potential for severe envenomation and death is high, especially without prompt medical attention.
The development of antivenom has significantly reduced the risk of death from Sydney funnel-web spider bites, with no fatalities recorded since its introduction in the 1980s.
While both poison dart frogs and funnel-web spiders are dangerous, the Sydney funnel-web spider (Atrax robustus) is generally considered more deadly