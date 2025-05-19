May 19, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Plant Something Day 2025: 8 plants that can survive in extreme temperatures
Shivani Tiwari
Plant Something Day is a national initiative celebrated on May 19th to promote planting and plant appreciation for a greener environment.
Marigolds: They are vibrant, heat-tolerant plants that thrive in well-drained soil, making them perfect for warm climates and sunny gardens.
Lantanas: They are vibrant, heat-resistant flowers ideal for tropical and warm climates, thriving in summer with minimal care.
Sunflowers: They are known for their fast growth, thriving in diverse temperatures and brightening up gardens with their cheerful blooms.
Bougainvillaea: Thrives in hot, sunny conditions, making it an ideal choice for warm climates.
Coneflowers: They are heat-tolerant and can thrive in summer, with beautiful blooms that attract pollinators and add vibrant colours to gardens.
Hibiscus: These plants love the heat and sun, producing large, vibrant blooms in tropical and subtropical climates.
Snake plants: They are super tolerant of a wide range of temperatures, making them a low-maintenance and adaptable choice for indoor spaces.
Cosmos plants: They bloom quickly, tolerate heat, and thrive in sunny spots, producing delicate, dainty flowers in a variety of colours.
