May 19, 2025, 04:24 PM IST

Plant Something Day 2025: 8 plants that can survive in extreme temperatures

Shivani Tiwari

Plant Something Day is a national initiative celebrated on May 19th to promote planting and plant appreciation for a greener environment.

Marigolds: They are vibrant, heat-tolerant plants that thrive in well-drained soil, making them perfect for warm climates and sunny gardens.

Lantanas: They are vibrant, heat-resistant flowers ideal for tropical and warm climates, thriving in summer with minimal care.

Sunflowers: They are known for their fast growth, thriving in diverse temperatures and brightening up gardens with their cheerful blooms.

Bougainvillaea: Thrives in hot, sunny conditions, making it an ideal choice for warm climates. 

Coneflowers: They are heat-tolerant and can thrive in summer, with beautiful blooms that attract pollinators and add vibrant colours to gardens. 

Hibiscus: These plants love the heat and sun, producing large, vibrant blooms in tropical and subtropical climates. 

Snake plants: They are super tolerant of a wide range of temperatures, making them a low-maintenance and adaptable choice for indoor spaces. 

Cosmos plants: They bloom quickly, tolerate heat, and thrive in sunny spots, producing delicate, dainty flowers in a variety of colours.

