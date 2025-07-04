Jul 4, 2025, 07:08 AM IST

Planning a road trip? 8 countries where you can drive with an Indian licence

Muskan Verma

Got an Indian driving licence and international travel plans? Discover 8 countries that allow you to drive with your Indian licence with just few conditions.

Drive through scenic hills and lakes in New Zealand for up to 1 year with your Indian licence (in English) with age limit 21.

New Zealand

States like NSW, Queensland, South Australia & ACT allow driving with an Indian licence in English. Other regions may require an International Driving Permit (IDP).

Australia

You can drive in Singapore for up to a year if you have Indian diving licence in English.

Singapore

With coastal routes and wild safaris, South Africa lets you drive with an Indian licence (must be in English).

South Africa

Explore British countryside and cities for up to 1 year using your Indian licence. Just ensure it covers the type of vehicle you’re renting.

United Kingdom

Drive through the Alps and scenic valleys with your Indian licence for 12 months as English license are rental friendly.

Switzerland

You can use your Indian licence if it’s in English, Swedish, German, French, or Norwegian.

Sweden

Spain allows driving with an Indian licence once you're a registered resident. Just keep your documents handy.

Spain

