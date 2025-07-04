Planning a road trip? 8 countries where you can drive with an Indian licence

Jul 4, 2025, 07:08 AM IST
Got an Indian driving licence and international travel plans? Discover 8 countries that allow you to drive with your Indian licence with just few conditions.
Drive through scenic hills and lakes in New Zealand for up to 1 year with your Indian licence (in English) with age limit 21.
New Zealand
States like NSW, Queensland, South Australia & ACT allow driving with an Indian licence in English. Other regions may require an International Driving Permit (IDP).
Australia
You can drive in Singapore for up to a year if you have Indian diving licence in English.
Singapore
With coastal routes and wild safaris, South Africa lets you drive with an Indian licence (must be in English).
South Africa
Explore British countryside and cities for up to 1 year using your Indian licence. Just ensure it covers the type of vehicle you’re renting.
United Kingdom
Drive through the Alps and scenic valleys with your Indian licence for 12 months as English license are rental friendly.
Switzerland
You can use your Indian licence if it’s in English, Swedish, German, French, or Norwegian.
Sweden
Spain allows driving with an Indian licence once you're a registered resident. Just keep your documents handy.
Spain