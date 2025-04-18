Apr 18, 2025, 02:48 PM IST
Pitbull vs Rottweiler: Which is muscular dog breed
Pitbulls typically weigh between 16–29 kg and stand about 46–53 cm tall at the shoulder.
Rottweilers generally weigh between 36–61 kg and stand about 56–69 cm tall.
Pitbulls excel in speed, agility, and endurance. Their muscular build allows them to perform well in dog sports.
Rottweilers demonstrate strength and stamina in tasks such as carting, protection work, and obedience trials.
Pitbulls are known for their lean and defined muscles. They possess a toned and athletic appearance.
Rottweiler exhibits a broader and more powerful musculature, their muscle structure supports strength and endurance, making them excellent working dogs.
Pitbull possesses a bite force of approximately 235–250 PSI, which is strong and effective for their size.
Rottweiler has a bite force ranging from 328–350 PSI, one of the strongest among dog breeds.
The Rottweiler is generally considered to have more muscular power due to its robust physique and strong muscles.
