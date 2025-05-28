May 28, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Photo vs Image: Know key differences
Shivani Tiwari
We all want to capture our sweetest memories and save them for later so we can recall those moments anytime.
For these memories, we often use words such as 'photo,' 'image,' or 'picture' that we can save or create an entire album out of them.
You often consider a photo and an image to be the same thing, but they are different.
So, what is the difference between a photo and an image?
If you're wondering the same question, let's figure it out together!
Even people who consider themselves masters of English may find it challenging to distinguish between a photo and an image.
A Photo is a visual that is taken by a camera, digital camera or photocopier.
An image is a modification of any visual object using a computer is called an image.
A photo represents reality, it often depicts real-life events of people or places.
An image can be created using various ways, such as photography, graphic design, or digital art.
