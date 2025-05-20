May 20, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Peafowl is the general term used for the bird species, which includes both males and females.
Peacock specifically refers to the male peafowl.
Peahen is the term used for the female peafowl.
Peacocks are known for their colourful and large tail feathers, which they fan out to attract females.
Peahens have duller, brownish feathers and do not have the large decorative tails.
Both male and female birds belong to the same species, called peafowl.
Peafowl are native to South Asia, especially India and Sri Lanka, and are also found in other parts of the world.
The term “peafowl” is used when referring to the bird species in general, while “peacock” is used when talking about the male bird only.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports