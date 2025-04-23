Pahalgam attack: A look back at major terror attacks in Kashmir since 2000

Apr 23, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
On April 22, 2025, terrorists killed at least 26 people in Pahalgam, mostly tourists. It’s the deadliest attack in the history since the Pulwama tragedy of 2019.
Pahalgam Attack 2025 — A grim Reminder
The Resistance Front (TRF), a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, is believed to have carried out the attack. It happened during important international visits, similar to other big attacks in the past.
Who is behind the Pahalgam attack?
On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber targeted a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, killing 40 personnel. This became one of India’s most devastating terror attacks in recent history.
Pulwama Attack (2019)
June 13, 2005, a car bomb in front of a government school killed 16 (including 3 CRPF), injured 100+. Even school zones haven’t been spared from terror.
Market bombing in Pulwama (2005)
In two tragic incidents, 19 people were killed in an IED blast at Lower Munda on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in November 2002, followed by the massacre of 24 Kashmiri Pandits in Pulwama's Nandimarg village in March 2003.
Civilian casualties
Between August 2000 and 2002, terrorists repeatedly targeted the Amarnath Yatra, killing 32 pilgrims at Nunwan base camp, 13 at Sheshnag in 2001, and 11 at Chandanwari in 2002.
Attacks on Amarnath pilgrims
On October 1, 2001, a suicide bomber rammed into the J&K Legislative Assembly complex, killing 36 people. It marked a major escalation in fidayeen-style attacks.
Srinagar Legislature Attack (2001)
On March 20, 2000, 35 Sikh villagers were gunned down in Chattisinghpora, Anantnag, on the eve of U.S. President Bill Clinton’s visit to India. The attack shocked the world.
The Chattisinghpora Massacre (2000)
Each attack is a blow to Kashmir’s peace and tourism. The 2025 Pahalgam tragedy reopens old wounds and reminds us of the urgent need for security and unity
Why these attacks matter?