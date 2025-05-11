Lions are apex predators, but they're not invincible. Other animals can challenge or even take them down, often due to territorial disputes, self-defence, or sheer numbers. Which animals can take down lions? Let's find out.
Hyenas: They are strong when they work together in groups. Alone, they're vulnerable, but in large numbers, they can even take on lions.
African Elephants: They are large and powerful. Lions usually avoid them, but if they attack a calf, the enraged elephant can charge and defend itself, even killing lions.
Cape buffalo: They may look calm, but they're fiercely protective when threatened; they can become aggressive and deadly, even to lions.
Hippopotamus: Their powerful jaws can inflict severe injuries, and they're highly aggressive in their territory, especially in water. Lions entering their space risk facing a deadly confrontation.
Nile crocodiles: They are strong predators that can ambush lions at waterholes, dragging them underwater with powerful jaws. Their surprise attacks are often deadly.
Black rhinoceroses: They are formidable opponents due to their aggressive nature and powerful horns. If provoked, they can charge and fatally injure lions.
Ostriches: They may seem unlikely predators, but their powerful legs can deliver bone-breaking kicks. When threatened, they can defend themselves against lions.
Martial eagles: They are powerful birds that can be a threat to lion cubs, swooping down to snatch them. Their large wingspans make them a formidable predator.